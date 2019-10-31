Police arrested a man after a short chase led to both the suspect and an officer crashing through a backyard fence.

Salina police said at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday an officer traveling in the 900 block of W. Crawford Street saw Casey Zach, 34, of Salina, riding a bicycle.

The officer recognized Zach as having warrants out of municipal court and approached him in the 700 block of S. Ninth Street and told him to stop. Zach increased his speed on the bike and drove through the property of a school in the 800 block of S. Ninth.

Zach then jumped off his bike, began to run north and was chased on foot by the officer. The officer caught Zach, and as he took him to the ground both the officer and Zach crashed through the white vinyl fence of the backyard of 808 S. Ninth St.

Police arrested Zach in connection with a warrant out of Salina Municipal Court for trespassing, a probation violation warrant out of Saline County District Court, a probation violation out of Cloud County District Court and a count of obstruction.