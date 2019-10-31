Plymell Elementary staff and students will host a Heroes’ Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 8 as part of the Veterans Day celebration at the school.

The school’s staff has invited personnel from the Garden City fire and police departments, Finney County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Finney County EMS, LifeSave, and veterans to the breakfast. The LifeSave helicopter will land at the school at 8:30 a.m. Students will have an opportunity to watch the helicopter land on the playground at the school. The school will serve breakfast to the first responders at 8:30 a.m.