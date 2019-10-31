Western Kansas was peppered Wednesday with the first snowfall of the season, hitting the southwest region lightly compared to neighboring areas.

Southwest Kansas, including Garden City and Dodge City, largely saw about half an inch of snow Wednesday, with some westernmost cities seeing up to an inch, said Marc Russell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Dodge City.

Snow was even lighter on the eastern side of the state, getting up to 2 to 5 inches in northwest Kansas and parts of eastern Colorado, Russell said.

The Oct. 30 snowfall comes a little later than last year's first fall snowfall on Oct. 15, 2018, Russell said, the beginning of a wet and snowy autumn and winter. According to the National Weather Service's 30-day outlook, there was roughly a 40% chance weather in the area will be warmer over the next month, he said. He said the coming weeks will likely not be cooler than normal but could be wetter, be it though snow or rain.