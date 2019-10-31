Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Making a Difference in our Marriages" (hearing devices, nursery and children's church provided during service); Youth fundraiser, noon

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; Women's Fellowship, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Ladies' Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Youth Group (grades 1-12), 6:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's morning Bible Study, 9 a.m. at Time Out Restaurant; Bible Study, 6 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; worship service, 10 a.m (kids church and youth group during service).; coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Women's supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

First Assembly GC

702 N. Campus Drive

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:35 a.m.

Monday: Chi Alpha, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Ladies Studies: Courage in Conflict, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Group studies, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit w.firstassemblygc.com.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "Thoughts and Prayers."

Monday: Crafting for God, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Children and youth activities and Peace Out meal, 6 to 8 p.m.; Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Tod Anthony giving the message "Two of the Greatest Victories"; Sunday school, Confirmation class, 9:30 a.m; Broken Chains Ministry, 3:15 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; Women’s Emmaus, noon; Staff meeting, 3 p.m.; Trustees, 6 p.m.; Scouts, Young-ish, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Bible Study at Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.; Young-ish, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship Meal, 5:15 p.m.; Choir Practice, Bible Zone, God's Crew, Youth Group, Soul Sisters, 6 p.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon

Friday: Bible Study at The Cottages, 10 a.m.

Saturday: Labor of Love, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with a message and special music. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (620) 275-5036.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: Youth Group, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m. with missionary support from Brian and Arlita Burnham; Adult Bible Study, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Bible study: Prayer and Praise Service, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Saturday: Chin church service, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m. Chin church service, 1 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.