The Lee Richardson Zoo will begin winter hours for drive-in access on Friday.

Pedestrian gate hours remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the vehicle entrance gate will open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Visitors may stay until 5:00 PM. These hours will be in effect until April 1, 2020.

Per vehicle admission fee is $10.00 for non-member vehicles entering the zoo. This fee allows a vehicle to reenter any time that day. Every Wednesday during winter hours is Wild Wednesday, which will enable vehicles to enter free of charge.

Member vehicles are admitted free with current membership card and photo identification. Pedestrians are always admitted free.