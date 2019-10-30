TOPEKA – The Kansas Lottery has selected 10 PlayOn® members who won tickets to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Oakland Raiders on December 1.

The PlayOn® members qualified for the promotion by entering their non-winning $5 Kansas Lottery Chiefs instant tickets into the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn app. There were a total of 76,067 entries in the promotion.

The winners include: Chad Haslett, Haysville; Michael Hernandez, Ozawkie; Tiffany Logan, Wichita; Carla Robson, Coffeyville; Luis Valencia, Olathe; Adeola Oniyirokun, Augusta; Dave Lorenz, Emporia; Barbara Esparza, Wichita; Jeffery Powers, Garden City; and Matthew Vlach, Haysville.

The Chiefs Game Day Experience includes the following:

Suite ticket and parking pass for the winner and a guest

Food and beverages

Gold parking pass

Cheerleader calendar

$50 Chiefs gift card

$500 in cash for hotel accommodations and travel expenses

Mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes will be paid by the Kansas Lottery

Each prize experience is valued at approximately $3,514.00

There is one more chance to win tickets to watch the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The deadline to enter the promotion in Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Ten winners will be selected on Nov. 13 to attend the Dec. 15 game in Kansas City against the Denver Broncos.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.

PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.