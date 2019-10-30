Wee Readers at the Library
What: Enjoy a read-aloud, sing-along story time for babies and toddlers 0 to 5 years old, this week themed as a costume parade. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.
When: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday
Where: Finney County Public Library
Trunk or Treat at First United Methodist Church
What: FUMC Garden City will hold a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience for local families. Decorate cars or roam through the rows of cars to track down candy.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: FUMC Garden City parking lot
Trick or Treat at the Ranch House
What: All are invited to trick or treat through the halls at the Ranch House Senior Living Community in Garden City.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Ranch House Senior Living Community, 2900 Campus Drive
Computer Basics
What: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.
When: 3 p.m. Friday
Where: Finney County Public Library
First Friday Art Walk
What: See the works of various local and area artists during this monthly art crawl across Garden City.
When: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Artwork can be seen at Garden City Arts, Garden City Community College's Mercer Gallery, High Plains Public Radio, Patrick Dugan's Coffee Shop and the Finney County Courthouse.
Game Night
What: Children, teens and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games, role-playing games and more. Anyone 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Finney County Public Library
Dia de los Muertos
What: Celebrate this traditional Mexican holiday with a free Garden City Arts festival. A new parade down Main Street will kick off the event at 10 a.m., followed by music and dance performances, free, family-friendly art activities and several food vendors.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stevens Park
Harry Potter Saturday
What: Finish off a spooky week with a free interactive screening of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," crafts, games and activities.
When: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Finney County Public Library