Wee Readers at the Library

What: Enjoy a read-aloud, sing-along story time for babies and toddlers 0 to 5 years old, this week themed as a costume parade. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday

Where: Finney County Public Library

Trunk or Treat at First United Methodist Church

What: FUMC Garden City will hold a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience for local families. Decorate cars or roam through the rows of cars to track down candy.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: FUMC Garden City parking lot

Trick or Treat at the Ranch House

What: All are invited to trick or treat through the halls at the Ranch House Senior Living Community in Garden City.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Ranch House Senior Living Community, 2900 Campus Drive

Computer Basics

What: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 3 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

First Friday Art Walk

What: See the works of various local and area artists during this monthly art crawl across Garden City.

When: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Artwork can be seen at Garden City Arts, Garden City Community College's Mercer Gallery, High Plains Public Radio, Patrick Dugan's Coffee Shop and the Finney County Courthouse.

Game Night

What: Children, teens and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games, role-playing games and more. Anyone 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

Dia de los Muertos

What: Celebrate this traditional Mexican holiday with a free Garden City Arts festival. A new parade down Main Street will kick off the event at 10 a.m., followed by music and dance performances, free, family-friendly art activities and several food vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stevens Park

Harry Potter Saturday

What: Finish off a spooky week with a free interactive screening of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," crafts, games and activities.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Finney County Public Library