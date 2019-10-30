Multiple local organizations will host safe trick-or-treat stops on a particularly chilly Halloween this year. Here are a few options to keep in mind, according to a post from the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lewis Toyota Nissan, 5 to 6 p.m.Pearl's Sports Shop, 5 to 7 p.m.Grace Bible Church, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.Word of Life Church, 6 to 7 p.m.Garden Valley Retirement Village, 6 p.m.Homestead Assisted Living, 6 p.m.The Ranch House Senior Living, 6 p.m.Elks Lodge Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m.First United Methodist Church of Hurst Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m.First Baptist Church of Holcomb, 6 to 8 p.m.MJ's Barber Shop, 7 p.m.Berta's Flowers & Festivities