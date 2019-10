A robotics scrimmage will be held at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will feature 34 elementary and middle school teams from across Garden City. The scrimmage will help the teams prepare for the three qualifying competitions that will be held in Garden City this winter as well as the state championship that will take place in March.

The event is open to the public. There is limited space at the scrimmage for people to view the competitions.