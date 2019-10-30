The student council at Kenneth Henderson Middle School will honor veterans of the community by inviting them to a breakfast at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The school would like to have veterans, whether they are active duty or retired from any branch of the military, to attend the breakfast and program.

Following the breakfast, there will be a presentation by the KHMS Singers who will be performing the National Anthem and a medley of songs recognizing each branch of the military. The school will also take time to recognize the veterans and their families in attendance.

The assembly will close with an update on the annual Operation Falcons Give in conjunction with the Travis Bachman Christmas Stocking Drive.

To attend, contact Brian Dinkel at Kenneth Henderson Middle School by Nov. 5, at bdinkel@gckschools.com, or by phone at 620-805-8525.