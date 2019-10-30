Garden City Community College's admissions office is bringing together nearly a dozen GCCC representatives from across campus in a convenient forum, designed specifically for parents of high school juniors and seniors.

Parent Night will be held from 6:0 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the Endowment Room of the Beth Tedrow Student Center and is free and open to the public.

The panel forum will feature GCCC faculty, staff, and administration, including President Ryan Ruda who will discuss accreditation. The forum will also allow parents and their students to ask questions directly to presenters during the evening forum. Refreshments will be made available to all those in attendance.

Topics will include accreditation, transferability, campus health and security, financial aid and scholarships, Student Support Services, technical education, online education, athletics, and accommodations.

Childcare will be available for children ages three and up who are potty-trained. Those planning to utilize the childcare services must contact Director of Admissions Susan Miller at susan.miller@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9608.

“This is a great opportunity for parents and their prospective students to come learn more about the college application and enrollment process,” Miller said. “Of course, applying and enrolling is only the beginning of the college journey. During this forum, we’ll be able to present parents and their prospective students with answers to their specific questions about student life and arm them with the tools and resources they need to be successful as future Busters.”

For more information about Parent Night, contact the Admissions Office at admission@gcccks.edu or call 620-276-9608.