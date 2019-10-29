Tuesday, Oct. 29, is the last day for Kansas voters to request an advance ballot be sent to them by mail for the Nov. 5 general election.

In Reno County, people can call the Reno County Clerk’s office at 620-694-2934. Also, those interested in receiving an advance ballot by mail can go to ksvotes.org, fill out an advance ballot application and sign the signature with a finger. It will be sent by email to the county clerk.

As of Monday afternoon, the Reno County Clerk’s office has mailed 652 advance ballots for this election. Also, 644 Reno County voters had cast a ballot at the walk-in early voting site in the Reno County Courthouse Annex, 125 W. 1st Ave., according to Reno County Deputy Election Officer Jenna Fager.

Walk-in early voting at the courthouse annex will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until closing at noon Monday, Nov. 4.

A mix of local city and school board races are on the ballot, as well as some special questions and a proposed constitutional amendment regarding using the federal census to redraw boundaries for state legislative districts.