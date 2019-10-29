MANHATTAN — Kansas State's women got a reality check but still were able to cash in.

The Wildcats, playing without three of their top veterans, squandered a 21-point first-half lead but had enough left in the tank to recover in the fourth quarter Tuesday night for a 75-59 exhibition victory over Washburn at Bramlage Coliseum.

Returning starters Rachel Ranke and Christianna Carr, along with freshman Emma Chapman, were held out for disciplinary reasons, while all-Big 12 forward Peyton Williams was on the road with the Wildcat volleyball team

K-State went in front for good with six free throws to close out the third period and scored the first eight of the fourth to open a 60-47 lead and never looked back.

Redshirt freshman center Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Jasauen Beard added 16 points and seven boards. Cymone Goodrich added 14 points and Angela Harris 12.

Washburn was led by Shelbe Piggie and Hunter Bentley with 11 points each, and Bentley grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Four free throws by Ashley Ray, sandwiched around two by Beard to end the third period gave K-State a 52-47 advantage heading to the fourth. The Wildcats were 12 of 14 from the line in the period to regain the lead.

Washburn, which trailed 38-23 at the half, stormed back after intermission to grab a 42-41 lead on Alexis McAfee's free throw with 4:19 left in the third period. That capped a 19-3 run for the Ichabods. Sabela Reigosa tied it at 41, also at the 4:19 mark, but was unable to convert a three-point play.

K-State used a 21-1 run over the last 5 1/2 minutes of the first quarter and into the second to build its first-half lead.

After Reigosa's three-point play pulled Washburn within a point at 9-8, the Wildcats slammed the door, limiting the Ichabods to one free throw the rest of the period to lead 27-9. They stretched it to 30-9 on a Laura Macke drive from the right wing and a Harris free throw before Washburn broke the drought on Piggie's 3-pointer with 7:22 left in the half.

That started an eight-point run for the Ichabods, who followed it up with a McAfee three and a Piggie basket that cut it to 30-17.

Piggie's 3-pointer ended a 3-for-21 drought by the Ichabods, who shot 25.8 percent from the field in the half.

K-State shot 61.1 percent in the first quarter by pounding the ball inside Lee, who went 4 for 8 from the field and finished the half with eight points before picking up her third foul. The Wildcats shot 46.9 percent for the half with Goodrich scoring 10 points.

Piggie had eight points to lead Washburn at the half.