Through a combination of careful preparation and on-the-fly adaptation, students from Salina USD 305’s South High School Robotics last weekend punched their tickets to Denver in December.

“It got exciting as the day went on, because you never know how you were going to stack up against the other teams,” said Lyric Cairns. “You think you have a good strategy, but until you are actually in head-to-head competition, you don't know where you were going to sit.”

Cairns is a South High School science teacher and sponsor for the school’s robotics team. On Saturday, the students competed against 26 other teams at the Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology (BEST) robotics competition at Wichita State University.

For the yearly competition, each team has six weeks to use identical packages of wood, PVC, motors, servos, computer software and other materials to build a robot to solve a specific problem. The 2019 BEST competition, titled “Off the Grid,” charged students to build a robot able to replace downed power lines, transformers and other electrical systems after a natural disaster.

“It could be tedious and difficult sometimes,” Cairns said of the build process. “There is a lot of prototyping in discussion that goes on.”

Then the day of the competition arrived. For each round, teams try to score the maximum points possible in head-to-head competitions. After six seeding rounds with a combined score of 1,070, the team was in seventh place, earning it a position in the semifinals.

Then things got interesting.

“The competition this year had an autonomous section — essentially, you need to push a button and have your robot autonomously deliver a transformer part two in the area on the playing field. You can’t touch the remote,” Cairns said. “We had been toying with it previously with varying success.”

Students saw the challenge and adapted their robot to complete the section, but in an unexpected way. The competition involved programming the robot to use infrared sensors to follow white and black tape toward a destination.

“We realized it might be easier to skip the infrared sensors and just program the robot to drive in a straight line toward the towers, and that’s what we ended up doing,” said Thomas Moyer, sophomore programmer.

“They did on-the-spot programming to get that to work,” Cairns said. “That's how we got into the semis and did well there, and then later were able to get into the finals.”

Nick Lake, senior Robotics member, described competition day as “chaotic, fast-paced and very competitive.”

The team took fourth place at the competition, earning its members a trip to compete in the top level of competition on Dec. 8 in Denver.

Salina South will be one of the six teams representing Kansas at the next level. Other schools attending from Kansas will be Wichita Homeschool, Augusta High School, Garden City High School, Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School and Rose Hill High School.

Robot drivers at Saturday’s BEST competition were Justin Zwigart, Nick Lake, Zoel Reitz, Will Fulkerson and Thomas Moyer with spotter Angel Felix. Attending team members were Payton Tarver and Denalyn Vasquez. Other team members not able to attend Saturday were Hector Cardona-Rodriquez, Jesus Duenas Galvan, Madeline Lilak, Alondra Mendiola, Cara Moritz, Evan Patchett, Jacob Schartz, Nathan Streeter and Trenten Wellbrock.