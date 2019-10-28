A fire that caused an estimated $15,000 damage to an East Topeka home early Monday was ruled intentionally set, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which occurred about 4:40 a.m. Monday in a single-story residence at 320 S.E. Golden Ave.

Fire officials on the scene said first-arriving crews found flames and smoke coming from all sides of the wooden-frame residence.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in a few minutes.

A search of the structure revealed no one was in the home at the time of the blaze, said Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin.

The home's owner was on site to provide assistance and information to firefighters, Martin said.

Crews sprayed water from a hose about 5 a.m. to extinguish a fire in the upper portion of a tree just south of the residence.

The blaze was under control by 5:30 a.m., though smoke was still coming out of the house as firefighters continued to check for hot spots.

A preliminary investigation found the cause of the fire was incendiary, or intentionally set.

Of the estimated $15,000 loss, $10,000 was to the structure and $5,000 was to its contents.

Three engine companies, two truck companies, two chief officers and one fire investigator responded to the fire.

The Kansas Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the home's occupant.

Anyone with information about the fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or 1-800-222-TIPS.