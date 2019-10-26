VOLLEYBALL

KWU SWEEPS SOUTHWESTERN: At Mabee Arena, Kansas Wesleyan celebrated senior night Friday with a straight-set victory over Southwestern, beating the Moundbuilders, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 to even their Kansas Conference record at 4-4.

The five seniors recognized before the match were Maddy Schmidt, Kendyl Estes, Isabel Hinkeldey, Holly Holt and Cheyenne Bosley.

The Coyotes, who improved to 9-17 overall, now have won three of their last four matches.

Estes led a balanced Wesleyan attack against Southwestern with 11 kills and also had 15 digs. The Coyotes also got nine kills each from Schmidt and Maddy Beckett, with Haley Shannon adding eight.

Cortney Hanna was the assist leader with 35, Emily Monson had 23 digs and Shannon three block assists to go with two service aces.

For Southwestern (15-9, 3-5), Alyxandra Blaker finished with 11 kills and four block assists.