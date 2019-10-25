SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Peddlers Market: Browse and shop at dozens of vendors selling handmade crafts, collectibles and baked goods.The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Exhibition Building at the Finney County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

Drug Take Back Day Event: Drug Take Back Week comes to an end with a final disposal day at the Wal-Mart Pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Decades at the Library: Celebrate the 1930s with a showing of “The Wizard of Oz,” beginning at 1 p.m. at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCCC v. Coffeyville: Watch the two community colleges face off at this afternoon game at the Broncbuster Stadium. The game starts at 1 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at the Clarion: Safely trick-or-treat at this family-friendly outing sponsored by Kansas Kruisers in the parking lot of the Clarion Inn. Participants will hand out candy alongside their cars from 6 to 9 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 28

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Bricks and Boards: Families of all ages can gather at the Finney County Public Library to build Lego creations and play board games together at this weekly event, running 4 to 6 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Adulting 101: Learn how to be an “adultier adult” at this recurring seminar series beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. This week’s lesson will focus on sewing basics. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

Halloween Extravaganza at the Library: Costumes are welcome at this afternoon event for all ages where guests will play games and share spooky treats. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Wee Readers at the Library: Enjoy a read-aloud, sing-along story time for babies and toddlers at the Finney County Public Library, this week themed as a costume parade. Parents and children 0 to 5 years old are welcome to join from 10:30 to 11 a.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Trunk or Treat at First United Methodist Church: FUMC Garden City will hold a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience for local families from 6 to 8 p.m. in its parking lot. Decorate cars or roam through the rows of cars to track down candy.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

Computer Basics: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. Classes begin at 3 p.m. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

First Friday Art Walk: See the works of various local and area artists during this monthly event running from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Artwork can be seen at Garden City Arts, Garden City Community College's Mercer Gallery, High Plains Public Radio, Patrick Dugan's Coffee Shop and the Finney County Courthouse.

Game Night: Children, teens and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games, role-playing games and more. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. Anyone 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Dia de los Muertos: Celebrate this traditional Mexican holiday with a free Garden City Arts festival in Stevens Park. A new parade down Main Street will kick off the event at 10 a.m., followed by music and dance performances, free, family-friendly art activities and several food vendors. Activities will continue until 5 p.m.