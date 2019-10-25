There are four seats up for election on the board this year. Here's a quick introduction to who will be on the ballot. Election Day is Nov. 5 and early voting is open now.

Bryan Kruleski, At-large



Profession: Dosimetrist/Manager of radiation oncology at Heartland Cancer Center

Why are you running for this seat?

I have an interest in running for this seat because with two children currently in the school district I would like to be more involved and felt this was a good opportunity.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I have served on many different committees within the hospital and cancer center that has exposed me to a wide variety of situations where important decisions have had to be made.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

To work alongside the other members of the school board to establish the vision that reflects the overall goals of the community, staff, and the board.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board? I would encourage them to attend the school board meetings to be informed on what is going on. I would also be more than happy to speak to anyone regarding questions or concerns they might have and want brought to the board.

What are your thoughts on the district’s efforts to establish more individual paths of study for its students?

I am all for establishing more individual paths of study. I feel the students will be more engaged and excited to learn if they can study subjects which interest them and they know they might use in the future.

Jean Johnson, District 2-5

Johnson told The Telegram the following:

“When I realized we had another candidate (in my district) I opted not to run for office but couldn’t take my name off the ballot. I would like to endorse Ryan Schreibvogel as a candidate because he’s very educationally-minded, community-minded and has a background in finance, which will help him on the budget. I think he would do a very good job.”

Curtis Peterson, At-large

Profession: District manager of the Garden City district at Wheatland Electric Cooperative

Why are you running for this seat?

I am currently seated on the board and would enjoy an opportunity to serve another term.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

The good lord graced me with an ability to see both sides of most any issue, a level head to weigh the pros and cons of the situation, and good common sense and judgement for solid decision making.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

It is very important to me to represent the members of this community and to work toward what they want and to not have a personal agenda.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

I try to be objective and reasonable and work to get the board to consider the facts at hand instead of letting emotions dictate decision making.

What are your thoughts on the district’s efforts to establish more individual paths of study for its students?

I stand behind these efforts. I truly believe we need our kids to be ready for life when they leave our doors as graduates. Whether college bound, trade school bound, directly into the workforce, or into the military, we need to have a path paved for their future.

Ryan Schreibvogel, District 2-5

Profession: Ag Lender

Why are you running for this seat?

I am running to be more involved with my children’s education and learn how the district operates.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

By attending Holcomb schools for 12 years and now having my three children in the district, I definitely feel a connection to the district and a passion for the school to provide a great education as I received a few years back. Also being in banking and the financial industry for the last 15 years, I feel that I can offer solid input to the board with issues that relate to the district’s budgets and financial matters.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

My first and key priority as a board member would be to learn as much as possible regarding the district and board related issues. This would include but not be limited to staffing, budgets, committees, academics and standards.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

When making decisions on the board, I believe one has to listen to all sides and opinions and gather as much information as possible regarding the issue. With more information, a better decision can be made.

What are your thoughts on the district’s efforts to establish more individual paths of study for its students?

I believe having more individual paths for students is essential in today’s education. Not all students learn in the same manner or fall into the typical, established paths that have been around for years. However, I do believe that the district still needs to maintain teaching students’ basic skills and knowledge needed to succeed at the next level of education or career and be valuable citizens of our community.

Sean Sheets, District 1-4

Profession: Sales



Why are you running for this seat?

To continue to guide USD 363 to be one of the best schools in southwest Kansas.

What kind of experience do you think uniquely prepares you for this position?

I have been on the board for eight years.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

To continue to grow the schools’ curriculum and help students prepare for college and jobs.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

With compassion and open mindness.

What are your thoughts on the district’s efforts to establish more individual paths of study for its students?

Individuals paths help the students prepare for their goals at an earlier stage in high school.

Ryan J. Ruda, District 3-6

Profession: President at Garden City Community College

Why are you running for this seat?

I am vested in the Holcomb community and schools with three daughters attending and believe in civic leadership.

What kind of experience do you think uniquely prepares you for this position?

I have worked in education for 21 years and lived in Holcomb for 20. Working in education provides me with an understanding and relevance to serving on the board.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

Listen to the administration, staff and faculty. Board members should not come into these roles with specific agendas or priorities. It is important to listen to those who are employed by USD 363, reference the strategic priorities of the district to guide you and support the work that advances the district, employees and students.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board? You cannot over communicate. Finding ways to listen to the community, attending district events and activities, being available through multiple modes of technology and being visible in the community are the primary ways. The current administration has also done a good job of finding ways to engage the community through public forums and meetings as well as social media and those are unique ways to engage constituents as well.

What are your thoughts on the district’s efforts to establish more individual paths of study for its students?

It is imperative to find ways to connect students to interests. The pathways is a great model for this work. Finding ways to develop relevance and making education come alive for students helps to connect them and engage them in learning at a higher level. I support the district’s expansion of pathways and look forward to working with the district administration to further explore and enhance offerings.