There are two seats up for election on the commission this year, as well as the mayor seat, which has no candidates. Here's a quick introduction to who will be on the ballot. Election Day is Nov. 5 and early voting is open now.

Yolanda Cox

Profession: Registered nurse at St. Catherine Hospital

Why are you running for this seat?

I feel like I can bring a new perspective to the council. Being a resident for over 20 years, I am invested in this city, as well as in our schools. Being a woman and Latina, I think my voice is unique to the city council.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I have been in leadership within my nursing career over three years and understand the decisions that have to be made to keep everyone happy. I am committed to uphold my duty as an elected official and keep an open mind to different ideas.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

My key priorities is to balance a budget that is suitable to Holcomb residents and our city as a whole. I strive to lower the mill levy and bring property taxes down.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

When making a decision, I always consider how this will affect residents of Holcomb as well as how this will benefit our city. Another is staying within the budget that has been approved and avoid unnecessary spending.

How would you promote sustainable growth in Holcomb?

Growth comes when a city has affordable housing, low utilities, a strong school system and feel safe in their community. Knowing this, I’m confident I can be a great service to the residents of Holcomb.

Nicole Faulconer

Profession: Insurance professional

Why are you running for this seat?

I am running for re-election because I love this community and the family feel. My family chose Holcomb 10 years ago. It was a great decision for us. I have been on the council for the last two years and it has been a learning as well as a rewarding experience. I know that as a council we have gained some momentum on some improvements, staff and growth, and I want to continue to serve in this capacity.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I have had the pleasure of serving people in my current business for the last 20 years. I know what it takes to run a business successfully and work with people and a company. People and companies have different ways of looking at situations, and because of this I have had to make decisions for both sides without using my personal attachments to sway those decisions. I believe that is an attribute that is a must in serving on the council.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the council?

My key priorities would be to continue to try to fill positions needed to help the city become more efficient while also encouraging the incredible staff we currently have to want to serve our community. All cities have improvements that need to be made. I believe that it is valuable to move forward to make the city a better place to live.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the council?

The city council in my eyes are six people that can only see what they see. We are not able to feel and experience everything that goes on in our community and without constituents to share what they feel, experience and see, we can only make decisions based on those six council member’s opinions. This is an open forum and I would welcome the feedback.

How would you promote sustainable growth in Holcomb?

I think growth is coming. I will make decisions to help the community, but also not lose focus on preserving our family feel. I think as a council it is our job to look at available options and respond on a case-by-case basis for what is good for the community and the growth of the city as a whole.

Levi Heinrich

Heinrich told The Telegram he has ended his campaign because he is moving away. His name will still be on the ballot.

Tyler Patterson

Profession: Utilities Warehouse Manager at the City of Garden City

Why are you running for this seat?

I’m running for Holcomb City Council because I’m confident that I can represent the views and voices of this wonderful community. I've lived in Holcomb for 11 years, where I have raised a family and take pride in the safety, education and small-town feel. This is an opportunity to give back to my community, allowing another set of eyes to assist in the considerate decision making and collaboration to continue the bright future of Holcomb.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I believe that I can bring great value to this council with my background in leadership and public service. I have years of experience with asset management, purchasing, problem-solving and knowledge in utilities. I’ve always been a hard-working, dedicated and motivated individual and I believe those skills are what is needed and expected for this council.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the council?

My key priorities would be initially learning the current council’s direction and vision, along with ensuring every dollar spent is being spent in the best possible way for the citizens of Holcomb. Also: budgets, wastewater and water infrastructure, adequate vehicles and equipment, aesthetics/code enforcement, safety, healthy lifestyles, education, roadway and walking paths, and increasing community involvement.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the council?

I am proud to be a great listener and believe taking every question, concern, and opinion into consideration is critical. Getting the involvement and input from the community is just as important and understanding what they are saying. Having that “30,000-foot view” has always been helpful to see the big picture before making a decision, especially when the decision could affect our kids and future generations.

How would you promote sustainable growth in Holcomb?

Having community input, buy-in and all questions answered will be crucial to the growth of the Holcomb community. I believe the residents of Holcomb live here for a reason. This is a small-town community; finding out what the community would want is the first step to take. However, I’m not against positive growth. But, assuring the growth will not create other economic problems, especially for future generations. I would like to see more outdoor recreational activities that will attract kids and families of all ages.