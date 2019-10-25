There are four seats up for election on the commission this year. Here's a quick introduction to who will be on the ballot. Elda Menjivar is also running. Election Day is Nov. 5 and early voting is open now.

Geovannie Gone-Macias

Profession: Bilingual Community Specialist, United Healthcare Community Plan of Kansas

Why are you running for this seat?

Ultimately, I ran to serve and be a voice to the community that has given me so much. I feel like my experience within the mental/physical health field, being an immigrant that had to learn English and successfully completing graduate school might give a different insight and add value to our school board.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I emigrated from Mexico to Garden City, at the age of 16, spending my first two years of high school in the ESL (English Second Language) program. I graduated on time and earned a double major in college, ultimately graduating with a master’s degree.

I have served on several boards and volunteered for nonprofits. My four children go to USD 457 schools and my family and religion have always been my top priority. At United Healthcare, I work within the diverse community implementing, developing and supporting physical and mental/behavioral health programs. I oversee programs in 31 countries and have worked with local courts as an interpreter. We serve children with physical and intellectual disabilities of all cultures and backgrounds, giving me a unique vision if elected to the school board.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

One of my key priorities will be the retention and recruitment of qualified teachers, including incentive programs. With a recent increase of refugee and immigrant families in our community, I would also want to revise and measure the ESL and migrant programs so all children can receive the best education and become English proficient. My last KEY priority is providing safe schools/environments for children, including counseling or coping education in light of recent school threats.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

I currently work very closely with numerous organizations and clinics within the community, attending meetings and discussing local needs. I would engage my constituents by listening to their ideas and making myself available to talk, being able to relate to them as an involved parent.

What are your thoughts regarding the district’s potential plans to reconfigure its elementary, intermediate and middle schools into a streamlined K-5 and 6-8 model?

I’m very much in favor of this. My children attended a rural elementary school that served kids in K-6 grade. It was such a smooth transition going to middle school; they were more mature and ready for the change. The board will not make a decision of this magnitude without the proper data and research. Ultimately, our goal is to alleviate stress and provide a better transitional experience to our students.

Allison Medina

Profession: Human Resources Director at the City of Garden City

Why are you running for this seat?

Garden City is a great place to live and raise a family, which is what I have done for the past 13 years. I enjoy giving my time and effort to help make the community great and I think this is a great opportunity to continue to do so. After taking part in the District Site Council I felt that this is a way for me to learn more about the school district and contribute in a meaningful way.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I have served on boards such as Leadership Garden City and the St. Mary Council as well as being a part of the Cultural Relations Board and the Ethnic Empowerment Network. These experiences have exposed me to different points of view which I think is important to bring to discussions that involve developing young minds.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

In joining any new board I think the main priorities should always be to understand the dynamics of the board, the organization and the people. I was glad to get a taste of this with the District Site Council, but I think it will be important to explore and learn more. I want to be able to make informed decisions and to do that it will take some work but I am up for the challenge.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

Engaging constituents is important for any elected official and I think it’s important to go where people are to hear those different perspectives. I think utilizing the boards that I serve on to invite people to talk is a good starting point. But I would also like to think of ways to engage people and really start a conversation about some key topics. I think our community is great at creating events and opportunities to have these conversations, so the opportunity is there.

What are your thoughts regarding the district’s potential plans to reconfigure its elementary, intermediate and middle schools into a streamlined K-5 and 6-8 model?

I think the district has a great plan to gather input and information on this topic. My children are in a school that is K-6 and having them together for longer allows the older children to mentor younger children and this benefits both. Being open to having this discussion about what benefits the children most is exciting and I’m looking forward to it.

Dana Nanninga

Profession: Assistant Director of Family Services at Kansas Children's Service League

Why are you running for this seat?

I believe education is the foundation for success. I have a passion for learning, and I want this generation of kids, which includes my own, to be inspired for lifelong learning as well. I can help accomplish that in my community as a board member.

My first term as a board member was filled with a lot of learning and just now I feel like I’m asking better questions. That is where I want to continue/start asking more questions to more stakeholders. I do not have the answers, but I know that together we can come up with the best solutions for our community.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I think every individual has a unique story and perspective that can be valuable as a board member. I have had a number of experiences that I feel contribute to my value on the board. However, I believe the most valuable thing that I have to offer as a board member is a willingness to learn, a willingness to invest the time that it takes to do that, and a passion for education and service.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

In order to encapsulate as much as possible, I will say that improving the culture (of education) in our district is a top priority. With this, I can include student connectedness, parent involvement, community collaboration and support for the amazing men and women who teach our children.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

The district does try to engage stakeholders as much as possible via committees, collaboration with other organizations and local businesses, and surveys. We can continue to improve communication and look for innovative ways to engage the community.

What are your thoughts regarding the district’s potential plans to reconfigure its elementary, intermediate and middle schools into a streamlined K-5 and 6-8 model?

A committee comprised of community members and district representatives did extensive research this year and came to the conclusion that the K-5 and 6-8 model would be best for our students' success. I feel confident about their recommendation. It will take a lot more research and discussion, with all stakeholders involved, to determine how that change should be made.

Janene Radke

Profession: Vice President for the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce

Why are you running for this seat?

Earlier this year, I had participated in the District Site Council. It opened my eyes to the budget process and how departments work together to provide the best environment for students. I love that USD 457 works to improve educational opportunities for local children. I decided to run because I want to be part of the process and I believe my perspective would add value to the board.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I have worked in a variety of fields that give me a different perspective, including for the school district in the past as a tutor and paraprofessional for students receiving special education services. I have also worked with youth who are on probation, experiencing mental health challenges, and have been affected by domestic and sexual violence. During those times, children shared their experiences with me and helped me better understand how to help them succeed. Having well-trained teachers and supportive programs are essential for the success of children dealing with trauma in the education system. I could help ensure the district is developing programming and policies that are trauma informed.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

My main priority would be to ensure programming and policy development decisions continue to support all students. I believe USD 457 has done an excellent job in this area. Secondly, I would support continued expansion of graduation pathways to prepare students for the workforce or post-secondary education. I would support administration while asking asking tough questions.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

Board members have to be visible in the community. Not everyone feels comfortable going to a meeting and asking questions in a public forum, so I would go to events where I can listen to community members’ concerns and questions. I would also like to have a space, possibly a Facebook page, where I can explain my decisions.

What are your thoughts regarding the district's potential plans to reconfigure its elementary, intermediate and middle schools into a streamlined K-5 and 6-8 model?

I support the reconfiguration for the K-5 and 6-8 model. After speaking to several teachers and other professionals in education, it makes sense to have those grade levels together for social-emotional development and educational needs. I look forward to hearing the feasibility of this reconfiguration from the committee in January.

Mark Rude

Profession: Licensed Geologist & Executive Director, SW Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 3(GMD3)

Why are you running for this seat?

I have enjoyed serving on the board for eight years, including terms as president and vice president, and believe I still have valued service to offer the community.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

My wife is a speech language pathologist that has worked for the district for the past 25 years. We have raised our three children in Garden City schools. I believe my personal experience with my family and friends, my prior service on the board, good working relationships with staff, experience on other local boards, and my active relationships with community members, regional residents and leadership in Topeka all equip me to represent constituents well.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

My priorities will be the priorities of the Board of Education. I’m interested in continued improvements of success and implementing best practices for students and staff. USD 457 resources should leverage public resources and good lines of communication to efficiently provide quality education and meet the needs of our children, families and businesses.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

I work to be accessible and approachable, listening as much as constituents need me to. I want to know what people think and want folks to have access to those who can answer their questions or hear their ideas. I believe a strong board is a diversity of perspectives.

What are your thoughts regarding the district’s potential plans to reconfigure its elementary, intermediate and middle schools into a streamlined K-5 and 6-8 model?

I agree with the process that has been followed to evaluate what is best for children. The results produced a recommendation for K-5 and 6-8 to, among other things, reduce the number of transitions children and families make moving from school to school. Now, the board has recommended further options to see how this may happen in Garden City. The board’s job will be to consider what can be done with the community resources available or propose a possible bond initiative put to a community vote. It is encouraging to see the interest and energy of those involved as they investigate what is best for our children and our community.

Rude is also the only candidate running for the Drainage District No. 2 Board of Directors.

Jennifer Standley

Profession: Teacher, farm family business, instructor for Magic's HOPE Therapeutic Horsemanhip

Why are you running for this seat?

I am invested in the education of my children and all children in our district. I have enjoyed serving on the board of education the last four years.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I am a teacher, parent and longtime community member. I have the ability to look at the issues from several different perspectives.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

I always make my choices based on doing what's best for kids. This includes supporting teachers, staff and community members.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

I strive to get out in the community and schools as much as possible.

What are your thoughts regarding the district’s potential plans to reconfigure its elementary, intermediate and middle schools into a streamlined K-5 and 6-8 model?

I think we are going in the right direction. The committee is working hard to find the best options for our district. I am looking forward to visiting with the community and finding out what they support.

Alex Wallace

Profession: Electrical contractor/ at Wallace Electric, LLC

Why are you running for this seat?

It’s always been a passion to serve the community that I am a part of. I want to ensure that our students have the best possible education for their future success in life.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I have served on the school board for four years in the most recent past. Also, as a business owner in Garden City, I like to be a part of the district’s fiscal responsibility.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

Educational health, the well-being of the students, and setting and enforcing policy that ensures the students’ continued success in the classroom. How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board? The school board has a few different ways for the constituents to be involved. The school board meeting allows for public comment at the beginning of the meetings. Also, there have been committees set up for various decisions that seek public involvement.

What are your thoughts regarding the district’s potential plans to reconfigure its elementary, intermediate and middle schools into a streamlined K-5 and 6-8 model?

I have not had the opportunity to visit with some of the committee members, teachers, and board members of the district’s potential plans to make an informed statement. I believe if the plan is to streamline for students’ educational opportunities, then I’m for it, but I would need more info on how it would be structured and implemented.