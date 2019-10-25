There are three seats up for election on the board this year. Here's a quick introduction to who will be on the ballot. Election Day is Nov. 5 and early voting is open now.

Aaron Kucharik

Profession: Funeral Director

Why are you running for this seat?

I want to ensure transparency, integrity, and that GCCC remains an affordable, two-year educational institution that provides the highest education and technical training regardless of a student’s gender, race, or religion.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I feel that my experience of being a graduate of junior college and being involved with advisory committees and the Endowment Association help prepare me for this position.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

I believe in a high standard of integrity and ethics in my personal and professional life and I commit to the same as a trustee. As a trustee I will make sure that the CEO of GCCC is always acting and working in the best interest of the college. My door will always be open to the community to hear their concerns and suggest the appropriate avenue to address it. I promise to always be focused on the students first initiative and that our every decision is made in the best interest of the community and the students. I also realize the social and economic impact of GCCC and we should maximize the impact that GCCC can have on the Finney County economy.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

I would encourage an open door policy and encourage people to visit me in person or call me on the phone. I also would encourage the board of trustees to host town hall meetings to give the public an opportunity to voice their opinions in a safe and productive manner without the restrictions that have been put on the public comment section of the meetings.

If elected, how would you help the board rebuild trust with the community?

I would help rebuild trust by being open and honest and having an open door policy to the community and being actively involved in the events going on at GCCC.

Vanessa Gaytan

Profession: Licensed Masters Level Social Worker (LMSW) and Addictions Counselor working as a Behavioral Health/Substance Abuse Therapist.

Why are you running for this seat?

I would like to give back to the institution that helped me become the person I am today and ensure that others have the same opportunities I experienced. I also have a desire to serve, advocate, and represent the community as a whole.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I am a social worker — advocacy comes to us by nature. As my career continues, so too has my desire to use my experience to serve my community. I have passion and a desire to learn and believe that everyone needs to be represented on the Board of Trustees. With my background, I provide a unique perspective.

Additionally, as a licensed social worker, I abide by the Code of Ethics of the National Association of Social Workers,’ which pushes me to ‘enhance human well-being and help meet the basic human needs of all people.’ If elected, I will use my advanced professional and personal ethics to support the community, students, faculty, and staff.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

Ensure the college remains affordable and accessible to all.Continue the partnerships already in place with other institutions to focus on programs that would benefit Garden City, Holcomb, and the surrounding area.Focus on expanding vocational and technical programs that will provide more options to students as well as more trade employment options.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

I support public comments, but also suggest engaging community members in other ways, such as college or community events or social media. Dr. Ruda has already implemented some of these goals, but I would like to see the trustees gather more input outside of board meetings. This would allow us to have a continual discussion on community goals to ensure what’s best for GCCC and the community. We can also offer surveys and meeting notes in different languages so we may receive input from all community members.

If elected, how would you help the board rebuild trust with the community?

I believe this process has already begun. Dr. Ruda and board members have worked diligently last year to be more transparent with all community members. Trust is built and maintained via open, assertive communication, integrity, and honesty and that is what I plan to put forth.

Scott Myers

Profession: Superintendent of Holcomb Public Schools

Why are you running for this seat?

I am a true believer in the power of education and the possibilities realized by offering people a personally meaningful educational experience. By serving on this board, I will be positioned to help develop and implement community’s vision, in turn helping the city, county, region and state grow economically and socially.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I have had many relevant experiences that none of my candidates have. I lived in Elkhart as an educator for nine years and, years later, leapt at the opportunity to come back to this portion of the state to serve as the superintendent in Holcomb. The people here are wonderful. I have eastern Kansas and national connections that would be invaluable on the board.

My educational career as a community college graduate, teacher, principal, superintendent, assistant and adjunct professor at multiple universities and director of teacher licensure and accreditation at the Kansas State Department of Education, also gives me a unique perspective. I have seen all sides of the education industry, including state and national boards.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

My top priorities include building and strengthening trust with GCCC’s greater educational community , providing educational opportunities to all students and expanding course offerings and programs to meet the needs of the students of the future. We MUST be forward leaning as we seek to meet the needs of our people.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

I am a true believer in being a servant leader and belive it is ESSENTIAL to engage with people in a way that ensures their needs and desires are truly heard. I would be visible and PRESENT in the community by speaking to people, utilizing social media, participating in advisory boards and conversing with students. Simply, I would be asking,"How may we improve?"

If elected, how would you help the board rebuild trust with the community?

Trust is foundational to the success of ANY organization. I would engage with the community in a variety of ways so that people feel their voices are TRULY being heard. I would also insist on transparency as a basic way of doing business. Over time, people will learn to trust more and more.

David Rupp

Profession: Retired

Why are you running for this seat?

I have been involved in public service most of my life and want to continue to serve the community. I have supported the college for over 40 years as a student, community member and an instructor. Being a board trustee would be the next step.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

Over the course of my work experiences, I have attended several leadership classes, been on the city’s housing authority board, traffic advisory board and was on the 3-I committee for over 30 years. As a prior law enforcement officer, I had to handle numerous kinds of calls and make decisions. This experience gave me the ability to look at a situation from different perspectives.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

I would continue to be open with the stakeholders of the college, to make the best decisions for the college and community. I would look for feedback from all parties involved to evaluate the direction the college was going.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board? This would be accomplished with discussions with the community through meetings or surveys.

If elected, how would you help the board rebuild trust with the community?

This could be said with one word: COMMUNICATION. We would recommend the president continue with the Facebook Live session and letters in the paper.

Shanda Smith

Profession: Office manager Skeeter’s Body Shop

Why are you running for this seat?

I am running to make a meaningful contribution to the educational success of our students and impact on our community. For our students to be their best, we must give them our best. I would like to see the bond with the community and parents strengthened so we can ensure a safe, supportive learning environment for every student to thrive and grow.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I’ve always had a passion for education and helping students and my time on the GCCC Endowment Association board is a testament to that. That experience also taught me the importance of financial responsibility. I’m a business owner in the community and want to ensure strong communication between GCCC and local employers so current and future employment training needs are met.. As a GCCC parent, I also understand the concerns of students and parents alike.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

I’m focused on creating a fresh start for GCCC’s next century and ensuring its continued success. I’d prioritize open honest communication with a genuine willingness to listen to all stakeholders and make sure that we are fiscally responsible and preparing GCCC for the next century.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

I make would evaluate issues and decisions from different perspectives as a taxpayer, community member, business owner, and parent. I want the community, parents, and students to feel that the board of trustees represents them and is guided by stakeholders’ best interests. I have an open door policy and do not shy away from discussing tough topics.

If elected, how would you help the board rebuild trust with the community?

Trust is not something obtained by mere words. I would like to encourage the board to reach out to the community, not wait for the community to come to them. Not all stakeholders have the opportunity to come to campus to share their ideas and concerns. Our community is very involved in the success of GCCC. I would like to see the board get more involved in community events and activities. I think board members’ seeking community input before making decisions instead of after would go a long way towards earning trust again.

Beth Tedrow

Profession: Retired college administrator/current community volunteer

Why are you running for this seat?

Both of my daughters, my five brothers and sisters, and my mother, attended GCCC. I am committed to GCCC and I am running to ”give back” and “pay it forward” to this outstanding institution. I have served on the GCCC Endowment Association Board since my retirement, allowing me to stay current with the various opportunities, growth, successes and challenges at the college.

What kind of experience do you have that uniquely prepares you for this position?

I am a Garden City native and a graduate of Garden City High School, GCCC, KU, and FHSU. I worked in various positions at the college for 47 years before retiring in 2009, serving as a math instructor, dean of women, counselor and recruitment coordinator, director of admissions, and dean of student services. Because of these experiences serving GCCC, I believe that I have the background and knowledge of policies, procedures, and policy governance that would make me an excellent trustee.

If elected, what would be your key priorities on the board?

GCCC has experienced very challenging difficulties the past few years and some of the local/regional residents have lost trust in the college. My main goal is to assist the trustees, administrators, faculty, and staff in continuing to regain the confidence of our constituents.

Other key priorities would include: continued growth and expansion of technical programs to address local workforce needs; “grow our own” partnerships with school districts to address teacher shortages; expansion and refinement of distance educational opportunities; community partnerships to address retraining/recertification needs; attention to local child care needs; and adequate budgetary support.

How would you consider and engage constituents when making decisions on the board?

I would expand the current program advisory boards, continue working with community agencies that are addressing the child care shortage; encourage community forums/open houses/campus activities. Open communication with our constituents will further develop the trust and help us let the community know how important and how needed their input is.

If elected, how would you help the board rebuild trust with the community?

The current board, administration, and college community have made tremendous progress this past year in prioritizing, planning and implementing changes to meet this challenge. I will be a “strong team player” to accomplish even more. Open transparency and strengthening communications to our community is very important. Sometimes we may have to agree to disagree, but mutual trust and respect must exist if GCCC is to hold the confidence of our students and our community.