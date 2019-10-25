Don Miller and his wife, Elizabeth, have not only created a thriving business, they have created an enriching experience for their seven children.

Ever since the two were married, Don wanted to do something as a family. He worked hard at a retail job in Hutchinson, but he always wanted to work with his hands. During his spare time, he and Elizabeth grew vegetables and strawberries on their Hutchinson farm for their growing family.

“I always had a dream to work with my family,” Don said. “At the beginning, there was trepidation. We certainly sought the Lord’s wisdom, and he blessed it beyond what we imagined.”

Ten years ago, Don and Elizabeth decided to take the plunge. He quit his full-time job and dramatically increased the family’s crops. Although it was scary, the entire family was all in. The kids, who were home-schooled, would do their math by using crops and money.

The Millers have grown their business, Don’s Produce Patch, and sell at both the Hutchinson and Wichita farmers markets. Don and the adult children separate to go to each of the markets.

“I love being able to meet the customers,” said Kristi, 18.

Kristi enjoys discussing the different varieties of vegetables and how to cook them. Last week, she explained how to cook kohlrabi and turnips to several customers.

“I love working outside,” Kristi said, “especially growing and planting crops.”

Her brothers and sisters also enjoy being part of the family business. One sister, Emily, has married and moved to Texas, but she loves to return home and be part of the plans. Jenni, 27, a newlywed, is staying in the area and helps out when she can.

“Thinking about leaving is kind of sad,” Jenni said. “I got in on helping build the business and seeing it start up and take off.”

Jenni helped figure out what to grow.

“Everyone has input in what we do,” she said. “It’s been fun. I don’t think I will ever quit.”

Elizabeth said the family business has made them even closer. Each night at dinner, they discuss which vegetables to grow in the future, which ones they like and which grow well.

“This gives us something similar to dream about as a family,” Elizabeth said. “We often do a family vacation and dream about our crops.”

Sammy, 20, and Daniel, 22, enjoy being part of the process. Sammy and Daniel want to continue on with the family business. Sammy is interested in the growing aspects, while Daniel likes the business side.

“Our workforce keeps getting married,” Daniel said with a laugh. “As our crew diminishes, we have to figure out how to continue.”

Daniel said they need to determine which crops to continue to grow. The family stopped growing rhubarb last year because of the decrease in demand. They have also installed caterpillar tunnels, which gives them a three-week jump start on the spring crop.

In addition to growing multiple varieties of fruits and vegetables — including thousands of pounds of tomatoes — on their 16-acre farm, the family raises pigs and chickens. The two acres devoted to produce houses several cherry, apple and pear trees. They also try to use as few chemicals as possible on their crops.

“I don’t like using chemicals,” Don said. “We use organic principles as much as possible.”

David Miller, 25, and his wife, Julia, live just a few miles away and have a little one on the way. Along with working with his family, David, like his brothers, has another job — raising bees and harvesting honey from their hives.

“I enjoyed growing stuff as long as I can remember,” David said. “I would like to continue doing something with produce in the future.”

Elizabeth and Don also have a 12-year-old daughter, Julie. Julie, who has grown up with the business, wouldn’t dream of doing anything else.

“I’m not sure what the future holds,” Don said. “We’re really blessed to have a place like this. We want to be good stewards of what we have. The rewards of fresh produce, being in touch with God and nature, working together as a family and happy customers keep us going.”