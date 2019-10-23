Sunshine and highs near 70 are expected Wednesday in the Topeka area.

Look for cooler weather and a chance of rain on Thursday, when highs should top out around 50 degrees.

Friday should be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind around 10 mph.

• Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

• Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.