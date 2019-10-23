ANDOVER — The Newton High School volleyball team heads into the post-season after a triangular split Tuesday at Andover.

Newton fell to ninth-ranked (KVA, Class 5A) Andover 25-12, 25-16; and beat Campus 25-21, 25-13. The win over Campus locks up second place in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I at 10-2.

“I don’t think we played up to our potential in the Andover game,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “Basically, we couldn’t get any energy pushing points. In volleyball, those momentum shifts come from getting runs at three. We weren’t able to get any of those. We got all the way back (in the second set), but then gave some of those points back. We just dug a hole too early. We couldn’t fight through that.”

Against Andover, Newton trailed 15-5 in the second game, but was able to cut into the lead, getting within seven.

Stats for the match were unavailable. Andover is 32-6 and the overall third seed in the Class 5A West sub-state pool.

Tied 19-19 in the first set against Campus, Newton made an 4-0 run and held on for the set.

Newton trailed 7-2 in the second set. Newton took a time out and responded with a 6-0 run. Tied 9-9, Newton made an 8-1 run and held on for the match.

“We found some energy and some things came together, which is good for Saturday,” Dibbens said.

Against Campus, Asha Regier had eight kills. Gracie Rains had four kills and a downed block. Marah Zenner and Tegan Livesay each had three kills. Regier and Rains each served three aces. Rains served her aces consecutively late in the second set.

For Campus, 3-31, Kelsey Huggans and Mylana Moore each had five kills and a downed block. Megan Bechtold served two aces.

Newton is 20-16 and faces 24-10 Kapaun-Mt. Carmel Saturday at Bishop Carroll in the Class 5A sub-state semifinals. The winner meets either Bishop Carroll (31-6), Maize (12-25) or Salina Central (6-29) in the finals for a state berth.

“It’s not going to be an easy regional, but none of them really are,” Dibbens said. “That’s not an excuse. We have played Kapaun before and beat them. I keep stressing to the girls, we can play with anybody and we can beat anybody, but we have to play at our top level and we have to do that for points and points. We did a little bit of that against Andover. When we look at the film against Andover, we’re going to see moments where we played perfect. We have do that for an entire match.”

Class 5A

West Sub-State 2

at Bishop Carroll

Quarterfinal

15. Maize (12-25) vs. 18. Salina Central (6-29) 1 p.m.

Semifinals

2. Bishop Carroll (31-6) vs. Maize-Salina Central winner 20 minutes after match 1

7. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (24-10) vs. 10. Newton (20-16) 20 minutes after match 2

Finals

Semifinal winners 10 minutes after match 3