Goessel wins

regional tourney

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team won the Class 1A regional tournament Tuesday in Goessel.

Goessel received a first-round bye. In the semifinals, Goessel downed Elyria Christian 25-18, 25-19. In the finals, the Bluebirds topped Burrton 25-15, 16-25, 25-20.

Goessel is 19-18.

Burrton opened play by beating Wichita Central Christian Academy 25-9, 25-4; and Peabody-Burns 25-19, 25-14; falling to Goessel in the finals.

Burrton ends the season 17-19.

Peabody-Burns downed The Classical School of Wichita 25-14, 25-12 and ends the season 10-17.

Berean Academy fell to Elyria Christian 25-23, 25-22 and ends the season 4-22.

Both Burrton and Goessel advance to the Class 1A sub-state Saturday in Rosalia.

Class 1A Regionals

Tuesday at Goessel

Quarterfinals — Elyria Christian def. Berean Academy 25-23, 25-22; Burrton def. Wichita Central Christian Academy 25-9, 25-4; Peabody-Burns def. Classical School of Wichita 25-14, 25-12.

Semifinals — Goessel def. Elyria Christian 25-18, 25-19; Burrton def. Peabody-Burns 25-19, 25-14.

Championship — Goessel def. Burrton 25-16, 16-25, 25-20.

Hesston spikers

sweep Lyons

LYONS — The Hesston High School volleyball team ended the regular season with a pair of three-set wins over Lyons Tuesday in non-league road play.

Hesston won the first match 16-25, 25-13, 25-17.

“We did not have a good start to the night, falling behind 1-7 early with a lack of energy and aggressiveness,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “Lyons has one of the best middle hitters that we have seen this season, and she was able to score at will, getting around our block and then tipping when we were back expecting a hard hit. We did not have an answer for her and struggled all the way around. We started out slow again in the second set, but were able to come back with six straight points after we were down 2-6, and then continued to build on that lead. The difference was that we were able to get them out of system better with our serving and attacking, and only let allowed them to score four points on their serve. The third set was a better start for us and we continued to attack and serve well to finish out the match.”

Hesston won the second match 25-15, 21-25, 25-14.

“After a break, we came back to play a second match, and we were able to get off to a better start, leading 13-7 through the first round of servers,” Peters said. “We were able to score at least one point in almost every rotation after that, and held them to just two more points on their serve to win the set comfortably. The second set was a repeat of the opening set of the night, as we were

slow to react and didn’t communicate well. We were behind 1-11, before we made several runs to get as close as 20-23, but couldn’t put it together to finish the set. We regrouped again for the third set and got ahead early with several kills and aces, but then they scored on four straight kills after several long rallies to pull within two before we went on another long run with better defense and aggressiveness to put the match away.”

Hesston ends the regular season 31-6 and competes in the Class 3A sub-state Saturday at Haven.

“We have had a tough stretch the past three weeks, playing 22 matches in the month of October, and not having more than one day of practice in a row since the middle of September,” Peters said. “It will be good to catch our breath this week and have a few days to work on some things at practice to get ready for a very tough sub-state at Haven on Saturday.”

Hesston stats

First match

Kills: Talby Duerksen 15, Elise Kaiser 10, Alex Martin 6, Celbi Richardson 1, Lindsey Deegan 1, Caryn Yoder 1.

Aces: Duerksen 3, Olivia Lais 1, Emily Koehn 1.

Assists: Richardson 28, Duerksen 28, Yoder 2.

Blocks: Kaiser 4, Deegan 3, Duerksen 3, Martin 2, Lais 1.

Digs: Koehn 10, Duerksen 9, Richardson 6, Kaiser 3, Martin 3, Yoder 1.

Second match

Kills: Duerksen 20, Kaiser 7, Deegan 7, Martin 2, Yoder 2, Katie Kueker 1.

Aces: Martin 3, Lais 2, Koehn 2, Richardson 1.

Assists: Richardson 31, Kaiser 3, Yoder 2.

Blocks: Duerksen 3, Martin 3, Richardson 1, Deegan 1.

Digs: Richardson 11, Koehn 11, Duerksen 8, Kaiser 6, Lais 2, Deegan 1, Hailey Waltner 2.

Junior varsity — Hesston Team 2 def. Lyons 25-19, 25-12; Hesston Team 2 def. Lyons 25-16, 25-10.