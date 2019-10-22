Garden City Community College is partnering with Klaus Wood Pellets & Outdoor Living to bring a “Traeger Turkey Days” to campus just in time for Thanksgiving.

Taught by Traeger experts, participants will learn how to properly season and grill Turkey breasts (or prime rib) to create a memorable and mouth-watering meal using a wood-fired Traeger. Individuals will also learn how to prepare a few sides and desserts in preparation for an upcoming Thanksgiving gathering or other entertaining plans. The class begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and will be held in the John Collins Vocational Building on the GCCC campus.

Advance registration is required. To register, contact Ryan Klaus at ryan@klauswoodpellets.com, 620-655-2045, or 620-287-1659. Registration is $25 per person and can also be completed at Klaus Wood Pellets and Outdoor Living, 401 N. Main St., Garden City, KS 67846, or online at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Traeger Turkey Days.” Proceeds from the class will benefit the GCCC Meats Judging Team and Buster Red Meats programs.