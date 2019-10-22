A 13-year-old student was suspended from school Monday after making a comment about “shooting up” Kenneth Henderson Middle School.

Garden City police officers were called to the middle school at 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a student threatening the school and its students and staff, according to a press release from the GCPD.

According to the release, several students at the school had come forward to administrative claiming they heard a peer make a comment about “shooting up the school.” The student admitted to officers that they made the comment and was suspended by the district. The school day moved forward on a regular schedule.

Per district policy, the student was issued a level four infraction and given an immediate 10-day out of school suspension. They could also receive a 186-day expulsion equal to one school year. The GCPD will file an affidavit with the Finney County Attorney’s Office requesting charges of criminal threat, according to the release.

Both KHMS and the GCPD urged parents and students to alert district staff and GCPD officers if they heard similar threats or were otherwise concerned about school safety.

The threat is the latest in an ongoing trend of school threats at USD 457 schools this year, including four threats in four weeks at Horace Good Middle School last spring and two threats at Garden City High School and HGMS in September.

