Pavilion, venue now available to rent

OTTAWA — Nearly a month after the community celebrated the opening of Legacy Square, the outdoor pavilion and park space is now available to rent.

During a city commission study session earlier this month, John Coen, president and CEO of the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, discussed the rates he proposed for the outdoor space, which features more than 20,000 square feet of green space, covered canopies and a pavilion for special events and activities.

Coen told city commissioners he appreciated continuing their discussion on making rental rates fair to the community, downtown businesses and everyone involved.

“Certainly, we’re willing to have a conversation,” Coen said. “It’s our first swing at least at establishing something that’s fair and equitable.”

To rent the space, an individual or organization would not only be required to provide event insurance, but also pay a security deposit, depending on which area is rented. Deposits for the large pavilion or the lawn and stage areas are $500 each. The security deposit for the entire Legacy Square is a cool $1,000.

To rent the entire Legacy Square venue for a day-long event, an individual would pay $10,000.

Author to give keynote speech

MOUNDRIDGE — A graduate of Moundridge High School will be making a homecoming in November as keynote speaker for a meeting of the Swiss Mennonite Cultural and Historical Association.

Patricia Goering Smith, a 1963 graduate of Moundridge High School, will speak about her book, “Revolution Revisited: Behind the Scenes in East Germany,” 1989, at the SMCHA fall banquet on Nov. 7 at the Pine Village Wellness Center in Moundridge.

Her book tells the story of East Germany’s non-violent revolution in 1989 and features a handful of mostly young activists in Leipzig, East Germany. The organization and actions of this small group of activists mobilized the movement for democratic reforms and ultimately brought down the East German state and the Berlin Wall and changed the world.