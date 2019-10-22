Thank you to the volunteers who delivered Meals on Wheels each week. MOW provides not only a nutritious meal each day (prepared by St. Catherine Hospital), but also an opportunity for recipients to see and talk with someone each day. Are you interested in helping with Meals on Wheels? Substitute drivers are always needed. If you would like to help, call Patti at 272-3620.

This week is Drug Take Back Week in Finney County so don't forget to dispose of any unused or expired medications at any of the MedSafe Boxes in town (Law Enforcement Center and St. Catherine Hospital Emergency Room and Siena Medical Clinic Pharmacy). GCPD and Walmart will be having a Drug Take Bake day on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a great time to dispose of your expired or no longer needed medications. Due to a forecast of a low temperature of 23 degrees with a high in the 40s on Thursday, we have cancelled the trip to the Bison Sandsage Range on Thursday morning. They have asked us to wait until spring time to re-schedule. We are still having our Chili Supper at 5 p.m. on Thursday. We will have entertainment and games at 6 p.m. after supper. I wanted to give an early notice of the upcoming Fall Fest at the Senior Center. Hosted by the Finney County Senior Association, the Fall Fest is set for Saturday, Nov. 16. Please call Sue Knight at 290-3064 for more information or to make a donation.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4; Dance with Bob Walter 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Oct. 24: Bison Sandsage Trip 9 a.m.- CANCELLED; Strength Training 9:30; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Movie & Popcorn 12:45 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 26: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: Duplicate Bridge is at 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with DJ Larry Vogel 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Truck Driver Casserole, Mixed Vegetables & Cookies

Thursday, Oct. 24: BBQ Chicken Breast, Baked Potato, Sour Cream, Corn & Fruit

Friday, Oct. 25: Potato Crusted Cod, Rice Pilaf, Peas & Oreo Cookies

Monday, Oct. 28: Swedish Meatballs, White Rice, Lima Beans & Sherbet

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Chili Cheese Hot Dog on a bun, chips, Green Beans & Fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Rosemary Pork Loin, Au Gratin Potatoes, Broccoli & Fruit