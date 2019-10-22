National Drug Take Back Week, Oct. 20-26, is being observed by several Garden City organizations.

During the week, community members are encouraged to remove unused and expired prescription medications from their homes and dispose of them properly at the following drop-off locations:

Finney County Law Enforcement Center, 304 N. Ninth St. (24-hour site)

St. Catherine Hospital Emergency Department, 401 E. Spruce St. (24-hour site)

Siena Medical Clinic Pharmacy, 311 E. Spruce St. (8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday)

A Drug Take Back day event also is planned for 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Walmart Pharmacy, 3101 E. Kansas Ave.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 26 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact LiveWell Finney County at 620.272.2530 or the Garden City Police Department at 620.276.1300.