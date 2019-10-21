The Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University will offer two professional development opportunities to the public throughout November as well as the largest one-day leadership event.

Author Patrick Lencioni, TV personality Gayle King and neuroscientist Dr. Caroline Leaf all having something in common, but what is it? They are all some of the world’s most renowned leadership experts that the MDC will be hosting virtually in November.

Leadercast Live 2019 will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6. This virtual workshop will allow participants to master the art and science of developing and leading healthy teams. The day will offer participants a blend of recorded sessions from these influential leadership figures and live interaction with FHSU facilitators and peers.

Participants can attend a morning session, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., or the afternoon session, 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., for $65, or both sessions for $99.

All participants are welcome to attend a networking luncheon featuring Food Network’s Marcus Samuelsson from “Lessons from the Kitchen.”

The workshop will be held in the Memorial Union’s Stouffer Lounge. A special thanks to the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce, Nex-Tech Wireless and Sunflower Electric Power Corporation for helping bring this event to Hays.

“First Impressions Matter” will offer participants the opportunity to learn the essentials of customer service and how to implement a service culture within an organization. This workshop is from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Engel Education Classroom at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History. Registration costs $119.

For those with a foundational knowledge of customer service, “Customer Service in the Digital Age” will teach participants what they should be doing on digital and social platforms, how to deal with negative reviews, customer service tools and more. This workshop is from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Engel Education Classroom at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History. Registration costs $119.

Participants can attend both workshops on Nov. 19 for $200.

“Networking Effectively to Build Professional Relationships” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Memorial Union’s Trails Room. This workshop will help participants get the most out of their professional interactions by learning how to properly and effectively connect with others. Registration for this workshop is $119.

Registration can be completed online through the registration link at www.fhsu.edu/mdc. Registration closes one week before each workshop. Hays Area Chamber of Commerce members are eligible for a 15-percent discount on registration.

To learn more about these workshops or additional upcoming trainings, visit www.fhsu.edu/mdc or contact Hannah Hilker at 785-628-4121 or by email at hehilker@fhsu.edu.