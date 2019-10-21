A Hugoton teenager was killed Sunday evening in Morton County when the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway and overturned, ultimately ejecting him.

Edgar Rodriguez, 16, of Hugoton was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound down County Road Z about 14 miles of north of Rolla with Juan Fraire, 16, of Hugoton as a passenger. At about 6:05 p.m., the car became unstable and ran off the roadway, entering the south ditch and beginning to overturn, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, During the accident, Rodriguez was ejected from the vehicle.

Fraire was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with a suspected serious injury and Rodriguez was taken to Stanton County Hospital, where he later died. According to the KHP, Fraire was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and Rodriguez was not.