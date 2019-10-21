LINDSBORG- On Oct. 23, Bethany College is hosting “Art Class and Teacher Workshop Day” for high schools to bring their art classes to campus where students will spend the morning participating in hands on art demonstrations. During this time, high school teachers are able to network with each other and share ideas on current classroom techniques.

Also Oct. 23, Dr. Mark Lucas and colleagues will host a free Bethania Choral Workshop in Goodland, Kansas, for high school students to learn the Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) audition music and advise on what the audition judges expect.

On Oct.24, Bethany College will host a Fine Arts Day for prospective students interested in Music, Art and Theatre, to visit campus.