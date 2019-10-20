Remembering and reflecting on America's soldiers who have made the ultimate price continues to be a focus of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109, Natoma. Officers gathered to hear Sheila Hachmeister described plans for the special event, "Remembering Our Fallen."

The traveling exhibit is sponsored by the Plainville Ambassador Club & Remembering Our Fallen Committee. The opening ceremony for the National display was scheduled for Oct. 18, Anderson Memorial Park in Plainville. Honored guests were to be Kansas Gold Star Families with recognized guests including personnel from Fort Riley; Army National Guard; national, state and local officials.

The National Tribute to Post 9-11 Military began with Nebraska parents of four sons who have voluntarily served in the military. Their hope is to preserve and honor the memory of soldiers who have made their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, in training, and as a result of PTSD since 9/11. To date, more than 80 Kansas families have shared their losses.

The display will exhibit photos of more than 5,000 soldiers from across the United States who have perished since Sept. 11, 2001.

Future plans of the American Legion Auxiliary include the 10th Annual Veterans Day Salute, Monday, Nov. 11. The event will include a celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the organization's founding in 1919 by WWI war-weary soldiers. The Auxiliary Unit will co-host the musical Salute with Natoma USD 399. For information, call Laah Tucker, Unit president, 785-885-8125.