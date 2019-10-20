Sunday, Oct. 13, regional and state officers of Toastmasters helped members of the Kennedy-Coe Salina Club celebrate their 20th anniversary of an active Toastmasters club. Attending the celebration from the Kansas City area were representatives of District 22 (which serves Kansas and western Missouri): Stephanie Srader, director; Joanne Monroe, DTM, program quality director; Barb Granada, club coaching chair; Terry Ann Porter, administration manager; and Shed Mayberry, director.

Toastmasters International has been helping people of all ages and backgrounds for more than 90 years to improve their self-confidence in speaking to groups or just making a presentation at their company or church. Members shared their experiences of how much Toastmasters has meant to them, from making a presentation to a board of directors to giving a eulogy at a family funeral. Toastmasters is open to all ages and backgrounds.

Kennedy and Coe Toastmasters club meets the first Wednesday of every month, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Salina Public Library's McKenzie Center (classroom 1), 308 W. Elm, and from 12:15-1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Kcoe Isom, 3030 Cortland Circle, Salina. Current president is Matthew Herman, CPA with Kcoe Isom. Toastmaster meetings are open to visitors.