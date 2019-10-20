SOCCER

KWU MEN 4, AVILA 0: At Graves Family Sports Complex, the Kansas Wesleyan men extended their winning streak to six games with a shutout over Avila on Saturday night.

Jose Rivera got things going for the Coyotes scoring in the third minute, followed by Eliel Trejo scoring in the fourth minute with an assist from Rivera.

Trejo scored his second goal in the 61st minute with an assist by Steven Moya.

Kenny Jaramillo chipped in a penalty kick in the 72nd minute for the game's final tally.

The Coyotes out shot the Eagles, 21-3.

KWU improved 7-5-1 and 6-0-1 in the Kansas Conference and will travel to Southwestern for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Wednesday.

KWU WOMEN 4, AVILA 0: At Graves Family Sports Complex, four different Coyotes chipped in goals for their sixth consecutive victory on Saturday against Avila.

Neither team scored in the opening 45 minutes, but KWU broke through in the 55th minute with a goal from Michelle Rios-Buza with an assit by Viviana Ramirez.

Sonja Lopez added her goal in the 66th minute, followed by goals from Valerie Ochoa (88') and Paige Robinson (90').

KWU outshot the Eagles, 27-1, with Avila's only shot coming in the second half.

The Coyotes improved to 6-7 and 6-1 in KCAC play and will travel to Southwestern for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

COYOTES GO 1-3 IN MISSOURI: At Columbia, Mo., Kansas Wesleyan faced three top-10 opponents, while picking up one win at the Columbia College Tournament.

The Coyotes fell in straight sets to No. 1 Missouri Baptist (25-17, 25-22, 25-14), No. 6 Park University (25-21, 25-20, 25-22) and Columbia College (25-19, 25-12, 25-14.)

KWU managed a five-set win over Wiley College, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9.

In the victory, Haley Shannon led the Coyotes with 17 kills, while Kendyl Estes added 13. Emily Monson tallied 27 digs and Isabel Hinkeldey recorded four blocks.

KWU is now 7-17 on the season and will travel to Avila for a 7 p.m. first serve Wednesday.

ELL-SALINE GOES 1-3 : At Marion, the Cardinals recorded one win in the Heart of America League Tournament on Saturday.

Ell-Saline defeated Remington, 25-18 , 25-22, but fell to Sedgwick (25-17, 25-16), Inman (25-21, 25-13) and Moundridge (25-23, 25-23).

Raleigh Kramer led the Cardinals with 11 kills. Brenna Rowley recorded six aces and Keala Wilson had 15 digs.

Ell-Saline is now 8-19 heading into its Class 2A sub-state.