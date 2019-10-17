The National Weather Service predicts the upcoming weekend will be wetter and slightly warmer than what Topekans saw Tuesday and Wednesday, when the capital city recorded high temperatures of 68 and 60 degrees, respectively.

Today's weather service forecast calls for a high of 71, with sunny skies and winds coming from the south at 5 to 15 mph while gusting to as high as 25 mph.

Tonight is expected to bring a low around 52, with mostly clear skies and winds from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

The forecast subsequently calls for:

• A high near 74 Friday, with sunny skies and winds coming from the south at 15 to 20 mph while gusting to as high as 40 mph.

• A 50 percent chance of rain Friday night, with increasing cloudiness and a low around 51. Winds are expected to come from the south at 5 to 10 mph while potentially gusting to as high as 25 mph, then become light after midnight.

• A high near 71 Saturday, with sunny skies and winds initially being calm before starting to come from the northwest at 5 mph.

• A low around 47 Saturday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

• A high near 73 Sunday, with breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies and a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m.

• A 40 percent chance of rain Sunday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 48.