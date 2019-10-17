LEAVENWORTH — As a team director of cybersecurity at one of the world’s largest corporations, Cory Hardman says his job is to “organize the paranoia.”

The 31-year-old Leavenworth High School graduate now oversees payments and cybersecurity at Google’s branch campus in Boulder, Colorado.

“I have always been fascinated with cybersecurity,” said Hardman, who has been with Google since 2012. “In cyberspace, there’s always something to worry about. Everyone is worried about getting hacked. My job is to not let that happen.”

October is somewhat Hardman’s month. It’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

“I really enjoy the cybersecurity space,” he said.

Hardman said he has always been interested in math. He majored in math and computer science at Kansas State University.

He credits Leavenworth High School math teacher Ginger Riddle with sparking his interest. He visited his former teacher and school this week.

“I took all the math classes that Ms. Riddle taught,” Hardman said. “She really opened my eyes into cryptography. She taught discrete math and I just always liked it. It’s hard but it’s really interesting to me.”

“Cory just really dug into it and learned it,” Riddle said.

Hardman said the Google office space in Boulder is open with no cubicles.

“There are lots of primary colors,” he said. “There are coffee lounges, nap areas, the food is all free. It’s like an adult kindergarten. It’s a cool place to work.”