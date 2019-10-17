Wellington turns down proposal from rural electric co-op

WELLINGTON — The Wellington City Council, during its Oct. 15 meeting, voted to deny a rural electric cooperative’s proposal for a franchise agreement with the city in which the coop would supply utilities to territory recently annexed by the city.

The property, annexed in August, is at the southeast corner of U.S. 160 and Seneca Road, lying east of the railroad. This property is platted into two lots - Lot 1, zoned for commercial use and Lot 2, zoned as heavy industrial. Verbio North America Corp. (VNA), a biofuel producer, plans to build on Lot 2, but currently, the entire property is on bare ground with no services.

The property lies entirely within the service territory of the rural utility supplier, Sumner-Cowley Electric Cooperative (SCEC).

In his proposal letter to the mayor and city council, Cletas Rains, CEO of SCEC, wrote: “As I have stated numerous times in the past, Sumner-Cowley Electric has been a taxpaying corporate citizen of Wellington since our inception in 1938. We have chosen Wellington as our home and have strived to be a good citizen and support our community whenever possible.”