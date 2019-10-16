Candidate forums

What: The Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold back-to-back public forums for candidates running for the USD 457 Board of Education and the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees.

When: The USD 457 forum begins at 6 p.m. and the GCCC forum begins at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The second floor of the Garden City Administrative Building

GCA Acrylic Pour

What: Learn about a new, unpredictable artistic process at this acrylic pour class at Garden City Arts. Each participant will get to do two pours over 8x10 panels.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: $30 ($25 for members). Register ahead of time to secure a spot.

Teaching With Your Mouth Shut regional workshop

What: Teachers are invited to attend this workshop based on the book “Teaching With Your Mouth Shut” by Donald Finkel. To register, visit nisod.org/gcccks2.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

Where: Garden City Community College

The Young and The Restless (Library Science Club)

What: Kids ages 8 to 12 can experience some hands-on learning each week at the Finney County Public Library. This week’s lesson focuses on the weather. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 4:15 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

Game Night at the Library

What: Children, teens and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games, role-playing games and more. Anyone 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

1999 State Championship Football Team Reunion

What: Members of the 20-year-old winning team — Garden City High School’s only state championship team — will gather at GCHS for a series of activities, including the Garden City v. Dodge City Hatchet game. Contact GCHS football coach Brian Hill at bhill@gckschools.com for more information.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: GCHS Stadium

GCA Mini & Me

What: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes. Children must be ages 5 and older.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members). Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

Boo at the Zoo

What: Get spooky next weekend at Lee Richardson Zoo’s annual Halloween event, including a ghoulish, family-friendly trick-or-treat trail through the zoo and, for an additional cost, a Harry Potter-themed passage.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lee Richardson Zoo

Cost: Tickets are $5 at participating businesses and $10 at the gate.

GCA Blushing Artiste

What: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.