MEDICARE: Just a quick reminder that the Medicare open enrollment period this year is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Most of our appointments are booked up. We do have a few openings left. If you cannot keep your appointment, please call and let us know so that we might give that valuable time to another senior. You can also go online at Medicare.Gov and make your own changes. If you choose to do nothing, you will simply remain with the same plan that you have right now. Be aware that the monthly charges for your Medicare D could be changing.

ACTIVITIES: Due to illness and a temporary shortage of staff, we are postponing the Friday, 10/18 trip to Scott Lake and the Pyramid & Monument Rocks north of Scott City. We will have a new date set soon. On Oct. 24, we are still planning to travel to the Bison Sandsage Range just south of the Arkansas River Bridge. We will be enjoying a guided tour that morning. We are working to get our activities on our Facebook page. We want you to know about our exercise class schedule and the other events going on here. For example, on Thursday evening, 10/24, we are hosting a Fall Soup/Chili Supper beginning at 5 p.m. Plan to join us for a nice meal and a few fun games after we eat.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Thursday, Oct. 17: Strength Training 9:30; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.: Lunch & Learn – Diabetes 11:15; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Legal Aide 1 p.m. (appoint required) Bridge 1:15 p.m.; SCOTT LAKE/PYRAMID ROCKS TRIP HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

Saturday Oct. 19: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20: Duplicate Bridge is at 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with Bob Walters 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

LUNCH MENU:

Thursday, Oct. 17: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Breadstick, Baby Carrots & Cookies

Friday, Oct. 18: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Sour Cream, Cauliflower & Fruit

Monday, Oct. 21: Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli & Fruit

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Carrots & Pudding

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Truck Driver Casserole, Mixed Vegetables & cookies

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.