TOPEKA - The Stormont Vail Foundation was pleased to fund nursing scholarships totaling $25,825 for 40 students at the Baker University School of Nursing, Stormont Vail Campus, for the Fall 2019 semester. The following southwest Kansas nursing students were awarded scholarship:

Wilma M. Dains Nursing Scholarship:

Jade Garcia, Garden City.

Marjorie Groll Nursing Scholarship:

Andrea Castillo, Garden City.