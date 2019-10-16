Garden City Community College’s “Shoot for Scholarships” competition event has been cancelled, and a reschedule date is in the works.

The annual event, originally scheduled for Oct. 26, is being considered for next spring or summer, according to GCCC Department of Public Safety Director Brandy Unruh.

Despite the event’s cancellation, the “Shoot for Scholarships” handgun raffle is still available. DPS will still be raffling off two firearms – an 9 mm SIG Sauer P226 full-sized, service-type pistol and a 9 mm SIG Sauer P365 compact pistol. Tickets, $25 each, can be purchased at the following locations: the DPS department inside the John Collins Vocational Building on campus; the GCCC Endowment Association inside the Student & Community Services Center on campus; or the AAA Pawn Shop, 132 W. Kansas Ave., in Garden City.