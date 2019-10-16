Over four decades as a local medical surgeon, the late Dr. Robert Miller endeared himself to many a Garden City and southwest Kansas resident, with his compassionate approach to care and knack for connecting with patients on a personal level.

As a tribute, the St. Catherine Hospital Development Foundation will host a wine and cheese reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, to honor Miller’s life and service to the community. The event will be held in the south lobby of St. Catherine Hospital, 401 E. Spruce St., his family as the honored guests.

Miller’s greatest passions was working with surgery residents, and with that in mind, the St. Catherine Foundation also is asking for donations in his name that can be used to help provide continuing education for surgery technicians. Donations can be made to the St. Catherine Hospital Development Foundation, with Dr. Robert Miller in the memo line, at the reception, by mail to 401 E. Spruce St, Garden City, KS 67846, or online at www.SCHDFoundation.org.

It’s been estimated that Miller cared for more than 10,000 inpatients from across western Kansas during his 28 years on the medical staff at St. Catherine. He is remembered not only for his skill as a surgeon, but also his willingness to take the time to visit with and listen to his patients.

After serving as a U.S. Army surgeon for nearly 17 years, Miller went into private practice in general and thoracic surgery in 1972, first in Denver and Longmont, Colo., before moving to Garden City in 1975, where he practiced until 2003. While serving the Garden City and southwest Kansas communities, he supervised surgery residents from the University of Kansas Medical School.

Miller, who retired from private practice in 2003, died in May 2018 in Windsor, Colo.