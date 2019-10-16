Garden City Community College's Meats Team won the 2019 American Royal Contest on Sunday by a 59 point margin.

The team placed first in Beef Grading, Lamb Judging, Pork Judging, and Placings. GCCC also tied for first, winning second overall, in Questions and second place in both Beef Judging and Total Beef.

Each of the four GCCC participants on the marketing team placed in the top seven overall.

Broncbuster team members, and their placings, are:

Emily Glenn won High individual, the second contest in a row; first in Beef Grading and Total Beef; second place in Questions, Placings, and Pork Judging; and third in Beef Judging and Lamb Judging.

Dallie Metheney ranked third overall; second in Lamb Judging; third in Pork Judging and Questions; fourth in Placings; and fifth in Beef Grading.

Kyle Hammond finished fourth overall; first in Placings; second in Total Beef; fourth in Beef Judging, Lamb Judging, and Pork Judging; and fifth in Questions.

Taylor Paxson placed seventh overall; and sixth in Beef Grading.

Ben Bradbury finished first high alternate overall.

Morgan Hoskinson finished fourth high alternate; RaeAnne Blevins, sixth high alternate; Marcus Archuleta, seventh high alternate; Riley Eisenhauer, eighth high alternate; and Jenny Kreger, 12th high alternate.

This is the third win out of four contests for the team. The team will compete at the National Championship at the High Plains contest on Oct. 27 in Friona, Texas, with several individual contenders for All-American status.