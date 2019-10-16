A Garden City man was injured in Sheridan County Monday morning when the semi he was driving was struck by a trailer carrying a combine header.

Thomas Fernow, 58, of Albuquerque, N.M., was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 about 5 miles east of Hoxie in a 2018 GMC truck, towing a combine head on a trailer. Lucas Cunningham De Albuquerque, 26, of Rush Center, Kan., was a passenger in the truck. As Edgar Terrazas-Leyva, 20, of Garden City was traveling westbound on the highway in a 1999 Peterbilt semi, the trailer tongue on Fernow's trailer broke, causing the trailer and combine header to cross the center line and strike Terrazas-Leyva's semi head on, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Fernow and Cunningham De Albuquerque were not injured, but Terrazas-Leyva was taken to Sheridan County Health Complex with a suspected minor injury, according to the KHP. All three men were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.