Four people, including two Garden City residents, were injured in Hodgeman County Sunday when a vehicle struck a parked car on Kansas Highway 156.

After hitting a deer, a 2009 Pontiac driven by Makentzee Chappel, 20, of Garden City was disabled, parked partially in the shoulder and partially in the eastbound lane of K-156, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. At about 8:54 p.m., passengers Benjamin McCaffery, 19, of Clahan, Colo., and Hunter Coronel, 21, of Brighton, Colo., stood outside the vehicle. At the same time, Samantha Lobmeyer, 28, of Garden City was traveling eastbound on the highway in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when she came upon the Pontiac and collided with its rear left corner, according to the KHP. The Pontiac was pushed into the highway's south ditch. The Impala crossed the center line of the highway and entered the north ditch.

Lobmeyer, Chappel and Coronel were taken to Hodgeman County Health Center, Lobmeyer and Coronel with minor injuries and Chappel with serious injuries, according to the KHP. McCaffery was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with a serious injury. At the time of the accident, Lobmeyer was wearing a seatbelt, but Chappel, sitting inside the parked car, was not.

Hodgeman County Health Center staff said patients brought to the emergency room Sunday night were no longer at the hospital, but declined to give any additional details regarding Lobmeyer, Chappel and Coronel's conditions. As of Monday morning, Wesley Medical Center staff said McCaffery was undergoing surgery.