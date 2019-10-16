Another check forgery was reported to police, this time involving Kansas Wesleyan University.

Salina police said Tuesday they received a report that 16 forged checks were written all across the United States. The checks had appeared very similar to real ones issued by the school, but that some of the wording was misspelled.

Police said UMB bank discovered the forgeries and all the checks were refused payment and the school is not out any money.

States the checks were written include at least Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Arizona and Massachusetts, and totaled around $44,000.