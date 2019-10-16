Look for highs around 60 degrees Wednesday in the Topeka area, with morning clouds giving way clear skies in the afternoon.

Thursday should be a little warmer, with highs around 70 degrees.

An even warmer day is on tap for Friday, when highs should reach the mid-70s. Then look for a chance of rain on Friday night, continuing into Saturday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

• Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 71.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

• Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.