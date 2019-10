Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Ashland

Todd Eugene Price, assets: $12,320; liabilities: $61,135.

Dodge City

Richard Shane Ingland and Kristie Lynnette Ingland, aka Kristie Weil, Kristie Burroughs, Chapter 13, assets: $16,031; liabilities: $100,214.

Elkhart

Terry L. Martin and Donna S. Martin, aka Donna S. Clark, assets: $350; liabilities: $46,091.

Great Bend

Chelsea Marguerite Kober, assets: $81,865; liabilities: $98,496.

Harper

David Paul Johnson, assets: $915; liabilities: $37,972.

Hutchinson

Maureen Elise Spain, assets: $10,620; liabilities: $48,294.

Amber Lean Matchett, assets: $5,267; liabilities: $14,543.

Lyons

Reydesel (NMI) Bejarano and Cecilia (NMI) Bejarano, assets: $44,632; liabilities: $106,053.

Newton

Tonya Ann Atencio, assets: $1,320; liabilities: $166,048.

Pretty Prairie

Travis J. Walker, aka TJ Walker, and Celestina R. Walker, aka Celestina M. Reyes, assests: $29,895; liabilities: $53,005.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.